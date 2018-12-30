Police has identified Maoists

The police have identified the Maoists who reached Kottiyur Ambayathode town on Saturday carrying weapons. They were led by Maoist leader C.P.Moideen. They reached Ambayathode at 6:30 pm on Saturday carrying several weapons including guns. The group consisted of one woman and five men. The police have clarified that the group included Maoists Ramu and Keerthy. Ramu, Moideen and Kavitha, are members of the Kabani Dalam of CPI (Maoist).

They had shouted slogans such as “RSS nurtures communalism, they are putting fire on those who oppose them and Modi supports this vandalism”. They had also distributed pamphlets in the town. The group had also bought many things including vegetables from a shop. The visuals have been obtained from the CCTV in town.

Natives said that they spoke Malayalam. They posted many posters on the walls.