Policeman Returning From P.M’s Rally Die by Stone Pelting

A police constable was killed Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur when protesters hurled stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The policeman killed in Ghazipur has been identified as head constable Suresh Vats, 48, said the police sources. He is the second policeman killed in mob violence this month after police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during the Bulandshahr violence on December 3.

The incident came well after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the area. He said about 15 party workers were detained. The police are trying to identify other protesters through the video footage of the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the dead constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents, the state government said.