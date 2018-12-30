To avoid a repeat of the violence witnessed near the Bhima-Koregaon war memorial in Pune district on January 1, 2018, one year later, police have taken preventive action against over 1,200 people. The action includes barring some persons from entering the area and ‘externment’ (eviction from the district) of some others. Those who have been prohibited from visiting Bhima Koregaon and the surrounding area, 40 km from here, include right-wing Hindu leader Milind Ekbote and members of the left-leaning cultural group Kabir Kala Manch (KKM).

Clashes had broken out on January 1, 2018, when Dalits visited Koregaon Bhima to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the victory of the East India Company’s forces — which included Dalit Mahar soldiers — over the Brahmin Peshwa’s army.

One person lost life in the violence. Dalits, who look upon the defeat of Peshwa’s army as a symbol of their emancipation, visit the Jay Stambh (victory pillar) at the site on January 1 every year. Right-wing organizations had opposed the celebration of the British victory on its bicentennial anniversary last time. Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan would be holding a rally in the Jambori Maidan here on Sunday, despite police orders that have denied granting his request.