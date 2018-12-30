KeralaLatest News

This is What Jassie Gift Said about Women Wall

Dec 30, 2018, 08:51 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: Jassie Gift is leading the campaign for the Women Wall by going door to door in the Kunnakuzhi ward in Thiruvananthapuram. Along with him was councillor Binu and Shyama, a transgender.

Jassie said his intention is to make sure the idea of the Wall reaches the people.

“The women wall which is made for the protection of the renaissance values would become a great wall. It will be a fortress against all forces who tries to retard the society. Nobody can keep themselves aloof from this,”he said.

“This is a message of humanity and equality. I will support the wall that gives new hopes to people in the new year.

