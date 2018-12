Union Minister has criticized the BJP’s stand on Sabarimala women entry. Union Minister Of State For Social Justice And Empowerment has come forward to criticize the Kerala BJP’s stand. He said that everybody is liable to follow the Supreme Court verdict. Court order must be obeyed, he said.

The Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala must be obeyed. In a democratic and law-abiding state, the court verdicts must be given respect by everybody.