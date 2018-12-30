Voting Ends, 17 Killed in Poll-Related Violence

Voting in the tense election ended with at least 17 people, including a member of a security agency, killed in eight districts in poll-related violence. Bangladesh, polling was held today to elect a new Parliament amid tight security. At least 17 people were killed and over dozens injured in the poll-related violence. Sources said that five of the dead were activists of ruling party Awami League while others were mostly workers of BNP or its allies.

Over six lakh security personnel including soldiers and paramilitary border guards were deployed across the country for smooth conduct of the elections. According to the Election Commission, 1,848 candidates are contesting for 299 out of 300 Parliament seats.

Voting was suspended in one seat due to the death of a candidate. The voting took place at more than 40 thousand polling stations. While incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is seeking a fourth term, her rival ex-premier and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Khalida Zia face an uncertain future in a Dhaka jail.