WATCH: You Cannot Miss this Video of Passenger Proposing to Cabin Crew on Flight

Of all the places you would choose to express your love, not too many people would pick a flight. But then if yous sweetheart happens to be an Emirates cabin crew member, it’s a nice idea to try this on board the aircraft. So on a Rome to Dubai flight, this young man named Stefano proposed to his sweetheart Vittoria.

A video released by Emirates airline showed the young lady Vittoria overwhelmed with emotion by her fiancĂ©’s loving gesture as she was unaware of what was unfolding behind the curtains of the Economy cabin where he proposed to her. Watch the video here:

Like a true gentleman, Stefano went down on one knee and proposed to Vittoria in the aisle where she happily said yes – sliding the pretty engagement ring on her finger.