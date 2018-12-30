Latest NewsGulf

WATCH: You Cannot Miss this Video of Passenger Proposing to Cabin Crew on Flight

Dec 30, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Of all the places you would choose to express your love, not too many people would pick a flight. But then if yous sweetheart happens to be an Emirates cabin crew member, it’s a nice idea to try this on board the aircraft. So on a Rome to Dubai flight, this young man named Stefano proposed to his sweetheart Vittoria.

A video released by Emirates airline showed the young lady Vittoria overwhelmed with emotion by her fiancé’s loving gesture as she was unaware of what was unfolding behind the curtains of the Economy cabin where he proposed to her. Watch the video here:

Like a true gentleman, Stefano went down on one knee and proposed to Vittoria in the aisle where she happily said yes – sliding the pretty engagement ring on her finger.

