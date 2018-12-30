KeralaLatest News

Women Wall: Contempt of Court Plea Against the President of Commission For Protection Of Child Rights

Dec 30, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: A Contempt of Court petition has been submitted against the President of the Commission For Protection Of Child Rights for his stand on women wall. The president had criticised the high court division bench’s order to not let children below 18 years old take part in the women wall to be raised on January 1. It was Chandramohan, an Ernakulam resident who approached the court.

Suresh had said that high court’s order is anti-constitutional and a violation of children’s rights. “The rights given by our constitution should be available to our children too. This order from high court must be corrected,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 1, 2018, 03:50 pm IST

Defence Ministry approves procurement of military equipment worth Rs 3000 crore

Jun 28, 2018, 06:16 am IST

Man arrested for sexually assaulting Canadian woman

Jan 20, 2018, 11:14 am IST

VIRAL VIDEO: 2 youths in accident die as police denies help

Jan 14, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

This woman is all set to cover her place with Measles and Rubella programme

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close