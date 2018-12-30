Women Wall: Contempt of Court Plea Against the President of Commission For Protection Of Child Rights

Kochi: A Contempt of Court petition has been submitted against the President of the Commission For Protection Of Child Rights for his stand on women wall. The president had criticised the high court division bench’s order to not let children below 18 years old take part in the women wall to be raised on January 1. It was Chandramohan, an Ernakulam resident who approached the court.

Suresh had said that high court’s order is anti-constitutional and a violation of children’s rights. “The rights given by our constitution should be available to our children too. This order from high court must be corrected,” he said.