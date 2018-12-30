Women Wall: The government will have to pay a high price, says V.M.Sudheeran

Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran said that the chief minister is dividing the people in the name of women’s wall instead of uniting them. He said this in his Facebook post.

“Disaster relief fund is not being utilized properly as the government has focussed on forming women’s wall. The government will have to pay a high price for this. They have no clarity in the objective of women’s wall. They had said that the objective is Sabarimala women entry initially and later said that they are organizing the event to uphold renaissance values, then said that they are staging it to oppose the attacks against women. They had decided to include only some organizations, but now they are forced to make sure that even men are participating in the event”, said Sudheeran.