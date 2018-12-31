Latest NewsInternational

616 foreigners sentenced for for IS links in 2018

Dec 31, 2018, 11:27 pm IST
Less than a minute
isis

Iraq sentenced more than 600 foreigners including many women and dozens of minors in 2018 for their alleged links to the Islamic State. More than 300 suspects linked to IS had received death sentences and more than 300 others were sentenced to life, which in Iraq is  Iraq sentenced more than 600 foreigners including many women and dozens of minors in 2018 for their alleged links to the Islamic State. More than 300 suspects linked to IS had received death sentences and more than 300 others were sentenced to life, which in Iraq is equivalent to 20 years.

Judicial spokesman Abdel Sattar Bayraqdar said that more than 600 men and women accused of belonging to IS have been put on trial in 2018 and sentenced under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 17, 2018, 05:58 pm IST

Pinarayi Govt trying to destroy Sabarimala, says BJP

Oct 20, 2018, 09:29 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi to unveil World’s tallest statue on Oct 31

Jan 5, 2018, 05:57 pm IST

OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Variant Launched, Sale Starting January 9

Sep 9, 2018, 07:04 pm IST

State Transport Bus Falls into gorge: 2 Dead, Many Injured

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close