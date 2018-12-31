616 foreigners sentenced for for IS links in 2018

Iraq sentenced more than 600 foreigners including many women and dozens of minors in 2018 for their alleged links to the Islamic State. More than 300 suspects linked to IS had received death sentences and more than 300 others were sentenced to life, which in Iraq is Iraq sentenced more than 600 foreigners including many women and dozens of minors in 2018 for their alleged links to the Islamic State. More than 300 suspects linked to IS had received death sentences and more than 300 others were sentenced to life, which in Iraq is equivalent to 20 years.

Judicial spokesman Abdel Sattar Bayraqdar said that more than 600 men and women accused of belonging to IS have been put on trial in 2018 and sentenced under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law.