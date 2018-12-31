All you need to know about Bigg Boss 12 winner, the controversial actress Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar declared the winner of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12. On this happiest moment let’s have a look at more details on Dipika Kakar.

Deepika Kakkar Popularly known for her role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. The actor who recently got married to Shoaib Ibrahim courted a lot of controversy for converting her religion.

Dipika was born on 6th August 1986. She has two sisters and after her career as an air-hostess for Jet Airways she started her acting journey and made her debut with the 2010 show, Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi.

Talking about Dipika’s personal life she tied the know with her first husband Raunak Samson before she entered the industry. The two soon opted for a divorce. Dipika later hitched to Shoaib Ibrahim in a private ceremony. Not just that, she even changed her name to Faiza.

The duo knew each other from Sasural Simar Ka days. The couple fell in love when Shoaib decided to leave the show. They had appeared in a celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye last year. It was on the show only that Shoaib proposed to Dipika for marriage.

Dipika made her big Bollywood debut with the film Paltan sadly the movie failed to perform well at the box-office. The movie had the star cast of Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff.