Best tourist places to celebrate New Year in India : See Pics

Everyone around the world is gearing up for their New Year’s party. With Neon lights decoration on the streets to the party lights at home, positivity, happiness and festive cheer to welcome 2019 is in the air.

People are celebrating their New Year’s Eve with their close friends, family and loved ones. On one hand, where millennials are planning celebrations at their home, many prefer to travel during their long New Year’s weekend and exploring a new city.

Here are a few great places in India for the New Year 2018 long weekend.

Pondicherry

Puducherry, or Pondicherry as it is still popularly called. The beaches of this coastal territory are a major party spot, especially on New Year’s Eve. Booze is cheap, and the town is full of historic colonial-era buildings and pockets where the hippie atmosphere dominates. Watch the firecrackers, munch on some delicious seafood and enjoy the celebrations on the streets.

McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh

The destination is well-connected to most parts of the country and boasts of a rich Tibetan heritage evolved over the decades since the exodus. It is the home of the current Dalai Lama, but don’t expect to meet him. Instead, head for the Triund trek or visit the cafes, monasteries and temples here, and soak in the incredible scenery.

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

For a New Year 2019 party away from the mainland, hop on a flight to Port Blair and explore the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Havelock Island boasts of some of the most brilliant beaches in Asia, leave alone the country. And you’ll find parties hosted yachts and resorts as well. Plus, there are diving spots where you can explore the underwater life teeming in the waters around the islands and quieter spots away from the usual haunts and events, for a relaxed New Year’s Eve.

Manali

From Gulmarg, we head down south to the outer edges of the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh. Manali is the most popular hill station in the state, and easily accessible to the folks in Delhi NCR and Chandigarh. So head to the snowy, rugged mountains of Manali and Kulu and celebrate the arrival of 2019 on the midnight of December 31, with the Milky way stretched across the night sky. Drive along the twisties to other nearby destinations as well, like Kufri and Solang Valley.

Goa

No other state hosts New Year and beach parties quite like Goa. There will be carnivals, EDM and an endless supply of food and booze. And beyond the parties and beaches, Goa offers an incredible colonial heritage and biodiversity in its churches, museums and wildlife preserves.