Check out the worst Bollywood movies of 2018

This year we saw many blockbusters and hit charts in Bollywood but the important thing to note is all about flop movies. Even Megastars like Amir Khan and SRK also failed to impress the audience in 2018.

Big budget movies like Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan & Loveyatri failed to make it big at the box-office.

Here is the list of worst Bollywood movies of 2018;

Namaste England

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England received poor ratings. The actors though looked comfortable in each other’s company like in Ishaqzaade. The movie failed to earn as low as Rs. 7.48 crores.

Loveyatri

Loveyatri marked the debut of Salman Khan’s Brother-in-law husband of Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The audience, however, was unimpressed by the newcomers. The movie’s box-office collection was Rs. 18 crores.

Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan was a box-office flop.

Thugs of Hindostan is a perfect example and display of why you shouldn’t hop on the ‘Baahubali’ bandwagon with a terrible script and a lousy storyteller like Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2 received negative reviews from the critics

Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan disappointment with a total box-office collection of just Rs. 16.56 crores

Satyameva Jayathe

John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma starrer Satymeva Jayate failed to triumph over the critics and audience

Race 3

Race 3 did commercially very well but content wise it was a disaster. The multi-starrer film was only successful at killing the hit Race franchise.

ZERO

SRK starrer Zero RATING just 1.5/5. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, ZERO is a perfect exemplification of ‘How Not to Make a Movie Using a 200cr Budget’