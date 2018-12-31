Dipika Kakar declared the winner of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 and Sreesanth as runner-up

Bigg Boss a reputed reality show in which Contestants from different walks of life are locked in a common house. They perform and complete various tasks and compete with each other in order to win a cash prize.

Dipika Kakar takes home the Bigg Boss 12 winner’s trophy this season leaving Deepak Thakur and Sreesanth as the runners-up.

Dipika’s journey in the house has been quite the roller coaster ride and no matter how many nasty fights the actress was a part of, she made sure she dealt with it in a dignified way.

Dipika is one of the only contestants who has played the game gracefully and kept her dignity intact. She was unapologetically herself and has also always expressed how proud she is of the fact that she was able to make such a strong bond with Sreesanth in the house.

S. Sreesanth has always been a very controversial figure throughout his career. The right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler had seen it all in his career in Cricketer before he was banned from it. He slowly turned to be an actor and also appeared in several films. And now he is a part of the Bigg Boss House.

Within days he even created controversies there also.

While all the other contestants and viewers saw her bond with the former cricketer as a weakness, she proudly called him her strength. The actress broke down at several occasions in the house when certain contestants pointed fingers at her profession. Dipika had husband Shoaib Ibrahim supporting her at all times. In fact, Shoaib’s entry in the house during the family week was one of the most romantic moments this season. Fans are also elated that the actress won this season of the show. They can’t stop gushing about it on social media.