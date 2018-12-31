Latest NewsPolitics

Driver of Opposition alliance doesn’t have learner’s licence, says Union minister

Dec 31, 2018, 06:10 am IST
Taking a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his efforts to form a front to take on the BJP in 2019 polls, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday the driver of the opposition alliance wagon doesn’t even have a learner’s licence and could drive it into a ditch.

Mr. Naqvi also said it was out of compulsion that some opposition leaders, even the experienced ones, are backing Mr. Gandhi.

“On one hand there is Narendra Modi and on the other is Rahul Gandhi, who works for four days and then he is on a picnic for four months, while Prime Minister Modi, in the last four years, has not taken leave even for four-and-a-half hours. This is the difference,” he told PTI in an interview.

