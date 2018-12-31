Find out what your stars say about your day ( December 31, 2018)!

Aries

Today, a romantic link-up is about to be delivered at your doorstep, all wrapped in silver and tinsel! So, Ganesha hopes you are prepared. Don your best attire, check your breath and practice some sweet-talking. After all, who knows what the evening will lead to? Only Ganesha, and he’s smiling an impish grin! Need more clue?

Taurus

You may have a tendency to feel frustrated when the results are not the way you expected, feels Ganesha. You must still work hard and finish whatever you undertake today. You will discuss some vital issues with a close friend and relive cherished secrets with your life partner.

Gemini

You will feel the need to pursue your passions today. You will give more time to your family and will spend as much time as possible with your children and will bestow your love and affection for them. You will be in an imaginative and romantic mood today. You need to harness your creativity into creating opportunities for yourself, says Ganesha.

Cancer

Sometimes acting a little eccentric and adopting an approach that you will usually not helps you redefine your style, says Ganesha. Go ahead and do that today! Although you will be open to adapt and bring in some revolutionary changes, you will make sure to follow a proper pattern. Thinking out-of-the-box will allow you to give an impetus to your current projects. As the day descends, head back home to calm down and refresh yourself.

Leo

Financial gains will make you happy today. You will have the opportunity to participate in social functions. All your work will get completed as per schedule. You will be able to channel your energy effectively, says Ganesha.

Virgo

You are born with a talent for business. Your organisational skills to are flawless. Ganesha advises you to use all your creativity, innovative ideas and ability to motivate others to make progress in your business. Ganesha says you may freely express yourself and make full use of your sharp judgement.

Libra

Ganesha says that today will be a day where you will want to look good and feel good too. You will be able to attract people with your speech and your impressive personality today at social gatherings. Your social stature will also rise today. Romantic liaisons may take a serious turn today. Ganesha’s blessings are forever with you.

Scorpio

You go on a shopping spree and that too with your beloved. This may be quite therapeutic for you for your relationship. You may be just happy to use your bargaining skills to the optimum. Spending lavishly, first on shopping and then on sumptuous dinner to treat your taste buds. What more one wants in life!

Sagittarius

Someone from the opposite sex is likely to get attracted towards you. Enjoy being in the limelight. Today, your main activity becomes hanging around with friends and cherishing their company.

Capricorn

Pain and fun, both are the two sides of a coin and today, you will experience both of them in equal amount. You may have to slog yourself to earn money, but be careful and don’t drain yourself out, advises Ganesha. You will get what you have wished for, however, you need not to try your luck too much. Spend the money for the happiness of others.

Aquarius

You will receive some good news today. Whatever has been in the pipeline may come out in the open and you’ll see the desired output, feels Ganesha. Courageous and patient, you can deal with the toughest of challenges with ease and Ganesha gives a pat on your back for that. It will be a good day for people associated with the Stock Market and finance.

Pisces

Your day today will be like a tug-of-war competition. Try to come out on top in this competition. Ganesha advises you not to underestimate your enemies. It is advisable to find a solution or avoid conflict so that you don’t need to waste your energy in this.