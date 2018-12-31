Government agrees all demands : Viji ends protest

Viji, the wife of Sanal, who was murdered by DySP Harikumar, has ended her protest in front of the secretariat here following a meeting between chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and representatives of CSI church.

The government has agreed to Viji’s demands. It is learned that she has been promised of financial aid and a job in a quasi-government organization. The action council and Sanal’s family had been protesting in front of the secretariat seeking financial assistance for the family and government job for Viji. As they were planning to intensify the protest into a hunger strike from Tuesday, the CM had spoken about reaching a compromise. Following this, the representatives of the CSI church held a meeting with the chief minister. The CM agreed to most of the demands raised by the family. Following this, Viji decided to end the protest.

Sanal was murdered by DySP Harikumar, who pushed him in front of a moving car, on November 5. The crime branch is investigating the case. Although the government had promised her a solatium, Viji and Sanal’s family started protest stating that the promises were not being kept.