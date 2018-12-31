Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

Gujarat CM calls Rahul a ‘shameless liar’

Dec 31, 2018, 07:26 pm IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani dubbed the Congress president as a “shameless liar” who was desperate to see the state fail.  Rupani said people of Gujarat have recognized Gandhi’s “hatred” for the state and have continuously rejected the Congress, and will keep doing so.

Gandhi had on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that “cynical” sponsors of the investor summit no longer wanted to be associated with an event presided over by him. The Congress chief had quoted a media report to target the summit, conceptualized in 2003 by Prime Minister Modi when he was the chief minister of the state to promote investment in Gujarat. The report claimed that the United Kingdom, after refusing to be a partner country for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, said it had decided to withdraw from the “showpiece state-led event” due to lack of satisfactory “commercial outcomes”.
Reportedly, the UK is the second country after the United States to pull out as a partner country for the summit.

Reacting to Gandhi’s tweet, Rupani Sunday night claimed that the investor meet was seeing even more participation this time.

Gujarat will host the ninth edition of the annual industry summit ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ from January 18 to 20, 2019, in Gandhinagar. The summit focuses on establishing Gujarat as a preferred investment destination in India.

