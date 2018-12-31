Latest Newscelebrities

Hina Khan’s new Komalika looks sets internet on fire; See Pics

Dec 31, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hina Khan posted this new picture online, which she has posted from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Donning an emerald green ghagra choli with some perfect set of accessories, the diva is once again nailing her look as Komolika. Keeping her tresses parted in waves, the diva is making the picture look not lesser than a beautiful masterpiece.

Check out the picture below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kites rise highest against the wind,not with it.. #LetsRiseAndShine #Komolika #KZK2

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Tags

Related Articles

Dailyhoroscope
Nov 23, 2018, 06:20 am IST

Your Daily Horoscope for November 23, 2018

Dec 14, 2018, 08:48 am IST

Nama Japa Protest in Minister’s Meeting, Police Officer Gets Transferred

Dec 16, 2017, 09:00 am IST

Man killed 16 year old girls in front of her schoolmates

Jul 16, 2018, 11:15 pm IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Only Get Better With Age. These Latest Pictures Prove it

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close