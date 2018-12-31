Latest NewsIndia

Hindu’s must not celebrate ‘New Year’: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

Dec 31, 2018, 03:44 pm IST
A right-wing Hindu outfit has urged the Hindus of the country to not to celebrate the New year. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti claims that the New Year is a Christian celebration. And Hindus must not participate in it. The organization asked to celebrate ‘Chaitra Shukla Pratipada’ or ‘Gudi Padwa’. This falls in April.

The organization claimed that December 31 has no spiritual, historical or environmental significance. The parties. drinking all the part of new year celebrations is not the part of our culture.

The organizations say that the many youths start smoking and drinking on this day. This will spoil their life. The organization has given memoranda regarding this to the government.

‘Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’ (HJS) was established on October 2002. The organization claims that they work for the education of Dharma, the awakening of Dharma, protection of Dharma, protection of the nation and uniting Hindus.

