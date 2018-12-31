Hot and Spicy Chicken Recipe- Buldak

Ingredients Of Buldak (Hot And Spicy Chicken)

For chicken:

6 ((de-boned)/2 Chicken drum sticks/ Chicken breast

2 Tbsp Soy sauce

1 Tbsp Sugar

1 Tbsp Traditional corn syrup (substitution honey)

2 Tbsp Cheong ju (clear rice wine similar to Japanese sake)

1 stalk Green onion

To taste Black pepper

As preference Olive oil

As preference Sesame seeds (optional), roasted

For marinating sauce:

For marinating sauce: 3 Tbsp Gochugaru (red chili pepper flakes)

2 Alapenos

1/2 Cup Korean pear (substitution asian pear)

1/4 Onion

3 Tbsp Garlic

2 Tbsp Soy sauce

1 tsp Spicy yellow mustard

1 Tbsp Sesame oil

1 Tbsp Sugar

1 Tbsp Mul yut (substitution honey)

How to Make Buldak (Hot and Spicy Chicken)

1. Rinse chicken drum sticks in cold water and de-done meat with a sharp knife. Cut into 4 even pieces per leg drum -OR- rinse chicken breasts in cold water and cut into bite-size pieces.

2. In a large bowl, mix chicken with soy sauce, sugar, mul yut (substitution honey), cheong ju and ground pepper.

3. Marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

4. Puree all marinating sauce ingredients together in a blender. Once completed, leave aside for later use.

5. On a non-stick frying pan or skillet, cook prepared chicken over medium heat until meat is just short of desired completion.

6. Take out chicken only and leave excess ingredients in frying pan or skillet.

7. In a large bowl, thoroughly mix chicken with blended sauce from steps 2 & 3.

8. In the same frying pan or skillet, add olive oil to taste and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes in medium high heat.

9. Serve hot on plate.