‘I Cried After Seeing Anushka Sharma’s wedding Pics’ says Sonam Kapoor

Dec 31, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor appeared together on the chat show of Karan Johar. From talking about families, and revealing each other secrets, the trio had a fun conversation.

As many celebs got married this year, Sonam was asked which bride she liked this year, to which Sonam reportedly said, “I won’t name any bride as they all looked pretty. But, I cried after seeing Anushka getting married. It was one of the BEST weddings I saw.”

Adding to this, Rhea said, “I really liked Anushka. I genuinely felt happy for her.”

Sonam, herself had a dreamy wedding this year in May. Sonam married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja.

