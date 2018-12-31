Jaitley hits out at Rahul over ‘No One Killed Sohrauddin Sheikh’ remark

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his No One Killed Sohrabuddin Sheikh’ remark.

In a Facebook post titled- Who Killed the Sohrabudin Investigation, Jaitley said it would have been more appropriate if Gandhi had asked the right question as to who killed Sohrabudin case investigation, he would have got the right answer.

The special CBI Judge had on 22nd of this month, acquitted all the accused in the encounter of gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

Jaitley said that in 2013, as a Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he had written to the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh detailing the politicization of the investigation in the Sohrabudin, Tulsi Prajapati, Ishrat Jahan, Rajinder Rathore, and the Haren Pandya cases.

He said, every word of what he had said in the letter, over the next five years, have proven to be true. He said, this is irrefutable evidence of what the Congress did to the country’s investigative agencies.

He said those who have recently shown a belated concern for institutional independence should seriously introspect as to what they did to the CBI when they were in power.