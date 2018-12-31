Local body by-polls: BJP wins 8 seats, Cong wins 5

The Bharatiya Janata Party won eight local body seats while the Congress bagged five in recently held by-polls in different districts of Rajasthan, results of which were announced on Sunday.

The BJP won one Zila Parishad seat in Alwar and seven out of 13 panchayat Samiti seats. The Congress bagged five panchayat Samiti seats while an Independent won unopposed on one seat in the by-polls held on December 28, the state election commission said.

The BJP candidates were declared winner unopposed on three panchayat Samiti seats while the Congress also won one in a similar manner.

Bypolls for electing members of one Zila Parishad seat of Alwar and panchayat samiti of Bhilwara, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, and Sikar was notified by the commission earlier this month.

Voting for Panchayati Raj institutions had to take place on October 27 but was postponed due to state assembly election, in which the Congress ousted the BJP from power in the state.