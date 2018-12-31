Latest NewsPolitics

Manmohan Singh was world’s best Prime Minister, says Former Gujarat CM

Dec 31, 2018, 10:51 am IST
Less than a minute

Former Gujarat Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Sunday said Manmohan Singh was the “world’s best prime minister” who worked hard for the country without seeking publicity.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vaghela accused him of “wasting” public money on the Statue of Unity and for “self-advertisement”, and sought Rs 10,000 crore aid for the welfare of the OBC community.

“This (Central) government allocated only Rs 1800 crore for welfare of the entire OBC community (in 2018-19). What does that mean? You waste more than Rs 5000 crore in advertisements. Why not give it to the community?” Vaghela asked while addressing an OBC Sammelan at Fagvel in Kheda district, around 38 km from here.

Questioning priorities of the Modi government, Vaghela said the ruling dispensation spent “Rs 10,000 crore” on the construction of the Statue of Unity and Mahatma Mandir (a convention hall in the state capital Gandhinagar) even as “people are dying of hunger, farmers committing suicide, and youths becoming jobless”. “…The government should give Rs 10,000 crore for the welfare of the OBC community,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 20, 2018, 10:24 am IST

Sabarimala Issue : Kerala Govt treat Ayyappa devotees like Gulag prisoners , says Amit Shah

Jul 2, 2017, 07:11 am IST

This is Why Lalu Prasad Yadav begs for Modi Govt Support : Shocking Report

Former Minister P Chidambaram's reaction on his son's arrest
Jan 2, 2018, 10:30 pm IST

Madras HC pronounces verdict regarding IT notices issued against Chidambaram and family

Nov 8, 2018, 08:42 pm IST

Senior BJP Leader Joins Congress

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close