Manmohan Singh was world’s best Prime Minister, says Former Gujarat CM

Former Gujarat Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Sunday said Manmohan Singh was the “world’s best prime minister” who worked hard for the country without seeking publicity.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vaghela accused him of “wasting” public money on the Statue of Unity and for “self-advertisement”, and sought Rs 10,000 crore aid for the welfare of the OBC community.

“This (Central) government allocated only Rs 1800 crore for welfare of the entire OBC community (in 2018-19). What does that mean? You waste more than Rs 5000 crore in advertisements. Why not give it to the community?” Vaghela asked while addressing an OBC Sammelan at Fagvel in Kheda district, around 38 km from here.

Questioning priorities of the Modi government, Vaghela said the ruling dispensation spent “Rs 10,000 crore” on the construction of the Statue of Unity and Mahatma Mandir (a convention hall in the state capital Gandhinagar) even as “people are dying of hunger, farmers committing suicide, and youths becoming jobless”. “…The government should give Rs 10,000 crore for the welfare of the OBC community,” he said.