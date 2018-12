Mohanlal’s latest video is going viral on the internet. The actor can be seen doing a daring somersault. His flexibility and agility in doing stunts are a treat which is unique to the actor.

Director Major Ravi had already said many times that no young actors of the present generation is as graceful as Mohanlal in flaunting daring moves. It may be noted that the versatile actor had undergone a rigorous fitness training and weight loss regimen for his role in Odiyan.