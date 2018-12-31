NCL donates huge amount for Modi Govt’s ‘Swachh Bharat Kosh’

The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Coal India subsidiary, has contributed Rs 1 crore for the government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Kosh’.

‘Swachh Bharat Kosh, established under the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance of the central government, is used for cleanliness activities carried out under the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’.

A NCL statement said Monday that it had been contributing to Swachh Bharat Mission regularly by undertaking various activities such as running cleanliness drive, organizing mass awareness programmes and mobilizing masses through events like painting competitions.

The NCL has also constructed a total of 6,200 toilets in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh under the mission, the statement said. NCL’s contribution to Coal India’s total production is around 15 per cent and it generates 10 per cent of the nation’s electricity.