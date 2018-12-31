Latest NewsIndia

NCL donates huge amount for Modi Govt’s ‘Swachh Bharat Kosh’

Dec 31, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Coal India subsidiary, has contributed Rs 1 crore for the government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Kosh’.

‘Swachh Bharat Kosh, established under the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance of the central government, is used for cleanliness activities carried out under the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’.

A NCL statement said Monday that it had been contributing to Swachh Bharat Mission regularly by undertaking various activities such as running cleanliness drive, organizing mass awareness programmes and mobilizing masses through events like painting competitions.

The NCL has also constructed a total of 6,200 toilets in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh under the mission, the statement said. NCL’s contribution to Coal India’s total production is around 15 per cent and it generates 10 per cent of the nation’s electricity.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 24, 2018, 08:10 am IST

PM’s speech at WEF; Rahul Gandhi’s tweet faces a counter attack

Apr 27, 2018, 12:37 pm IST

State Information Commissionerate echoed for increasing the number of SIC benches

Nora Fatehi
Oct 13, 2018, 03:26 pm IST

Nora Fatehi back with her new sizzling dance: VIDEO

Aug 5, 2017, 07:57 pm IST

India and Japan announces ‘co-ordination’ forum to push infra development in North East

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close