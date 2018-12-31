CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju set to be remade in Hindi

Dec 31, 2018, 05:06 pm IST
Abrid Shine directorial Action Hero Biju starring Nivin Pauly was a super hit and it catapulted Nivin’s career graph even higher. His role of Sub-Inspector Biju Poulose was an iconic character. The movie tells the various incidents that come to the notice of the police officials within and off their police station.

The movie was appreciated for the detailed study of different kinds of cases handled by a normal police officer in his day’s work. Now, as per reports, the movie is set to be remade in Hindi. Akshay Kumar is reportedly reprising the role of Nivin Pauly.

