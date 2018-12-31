NSS have failed to follow Mannath Padmanabhan: Kodiyeri

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the women wall is not a programme organized by the government but by various organizations with the help of government. He was brimming with confidence when he said at a press conference on Monday that 50 lakh women would take part in the women’s wall. He also demanded that the NSS should correct their stand regarding the women wall.

NSS has taken a stand against the women wall and is quite contrary to their equidistant policy. They have failed to follow the stand of Mannath Padmanabhan. We expect that they will correct their stand. As an organization, we have no enmity towards NSS and are willing to hold discussions with them, Kodiyeri said.

“The Women’ Wall will be a gathering of secular women. Those who are opposing the wall are orthodox people,” he said. Kodiyeri opined that controversy surrounding the Women’s wall had given mileage to it. “People understand truth through controversies. We accept people who opposed and criticized the wall.”

“The Congress is with Orthodox people now. Once the Congress had the tradition of upholding Renaissance value. They have lost that tradition and have ended up as a B team of the RSS. This is a big change that has happened to the Congress,” Kodiyeri said.