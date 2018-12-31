Petrol price falls below Rs 70, hits the lowest of 2018

Petrol price on Monday was slashed by 0.20 paise per litre to its lowest level in 2018 while diesel rates were cut by 23 paise to a nine-month low, according Indian Oil website.

Petrol price in the national capital Delhi was slashed to Rs 68.84 per litre from Rs 69.04 while diesel rates went down to Rs 62.86 from Rs 63.09 a litre, as per data available to the price notification of state-owned oil firms.

Likewise, in the financial capital Mumbai petrol prices are at Rs 74.47 per litre, Rs 70.96 in Kolkata and Rs 71.41 in Chennai on the other hand diesel prices are at Rs 65.76 in Mumbai, Rs 64.61 in Kolkata and Rs 66.35 in Chennai.

Petrol prices, which have been on a turn down trend since October 18 excluding for one day, are at their lowest level of 2018 while Diesel rates are at their lowest since March-end.

In all, petrol price has reduced by Rs 13.59 per litre since October 18, more than opposing the entire hike that was witnessed in the two-month period starting mid-August Whereas Diesel prices have cut by less than Rs 12 per litre in two and half months.