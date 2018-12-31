PM Narendra Modi congratulates Sheikh Hasina on electoral victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Monday and conveyed his heartiest congratulations on her party’s decisive victory in the parliamentary elections.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi expressed confidence that the partnership between India and Bangladesh will continue to flourish under her “far-sighted” leadership.

Hasina also thanked the prime minister for being the first leader to call her to convey his congratulations.

“The PM also reiterated the priority India attaches to Bangladesh as a neighbour, a close partner for regional development, security and cooperation, and a central pillar in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” the MEA said in a statement.