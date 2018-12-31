Latest NewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi is a ‘shameless liar’ , says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Dec 31, 2018, 11:15 am IST
Less than a minute

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani dubbed the Congress president as a “shameless liar” who was desperate to see the state fail. Rupani said people of Gujarat have recognised Gandhi’s “hatred” for the state and have continuously rejected the Congress, and will keep doing so.

“The glee in your tweet shows how desperate you are to see Gujarat fail. Gujaratis recognise your hatred for the state and have continuously rejected the Congress & will keep doing so! ##RaGaJhoothKiMachine,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the VGGS 2019. “At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, cynical sponsors no longer want to associate themselves with an event presided over by NoMo. They have left the stage, the way he likes it…Empty,” Rahul wrote after the reports that UK envoy opted out from the Summit due to substandard commercial reasons.

Continuing his tirade against Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister wrote: “Such a shameless liar you are Rahul Gandhi. This time Vibrant Gujarat is seeing even more participation.” Notably, VGGS was conceptualised by the Prime Minister and the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi with an aim to make Gujarat a preferred investment destination in India.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 5, 2017, 11:46 am IST

This gay, happy marriage between two men is to appease rain god !

Jun 20, 2018, 08:52 pm IST

All you need to know about South Indian teenager who won Femina Miss India 2018: See Pics

Dec 9, 2017, 04:09 pm IST

Again a chopper carrying Chief Minister forced to land in the mid-journey

Kapil-Sharma-Wedding
Dec 13, 2018, 12:56 pm IST

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath got married in Jalandhar; See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close