Rahul Gandhi is a ‘shameless liar’ , says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani dubbed the Congress president as a “shameless liar” who was desperate to see the state fail. Rupani said people of Gujarat have recognised Gandhi’s “hatred” for the state and have continuously rejected the Congress, and will keep doing so.

“The glee in your tweet shows how desperate you are to see Gujarat fail. Gujaratis recognise your hatred for the state and have continuously rejected the Congress & will keep doing so! ##RaGaJhoothKiMachine,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Such a shameless liar you are Rahul Gandhi. This time Vibrant Gujarat is seeing even more participation. Here are the facts:https://t.co/BWYLWDF6Bt — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 30, 2018

This comes after Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the VGGS 2019. “At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, cynical sponsors no longer want to associate themselves with an event presided over by NoMo. They have left the stage, the way he likes it…Empty,” Rahul wrote after the reports that UK envoy opted out from the Summit due to substandard commercial reasons.

Continuing his tirade against Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister wrote: “Such a shameless liar you are Rahul Gandhi. This time Vibrant Gujarat is seeing even more participation.” Notably, VGGS was conceptualised by the Prime Minister and the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi with an aim to make Gujarat a preferred investment destination in India.