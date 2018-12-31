Rajnath Singh rejects allegation of corruption in Rafale deal

Home Minister Rajnath Singh outrightly rejected allegation of corruption in the Rafale aircraft deal asserting that a lie spoken many times cannot turn into truth. He was responding to Congress charges on the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha. Mr. Singh said the government has been consistent in its stand that it is ready for a discussion on the issue. He wondered why the main opposition party is running away from discussion on the aircraft deal.

Earlier, Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress raised the issue reiterating his party’s demand for JPC probe into the deal. He alleged that the deal is a big scam and questioned the government for not disclosing the price of the aircraft. Kharge also claimed that the Rafale aircraft have been purchased at a price three times higher than UPA government’s deal.

During Question Hour, the Lok Sabha witnessed a brief adjournment till noon as opposition members created a ruckus over several issues. As soon as the House met for the day, members from Congress trooped into the well demanding a JPC probe into the Rafale aircraft deal. The House also witnessed slogans and counter slogans between Congress and ruling BJP members.