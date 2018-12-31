KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala : Government is obliged to implement SC verdict, says Minister

Dec 31, 2018, 07:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran has come forward with an explanation regarding his statements over women entry at Sabarimala. “The discussion was regarding the limited security for women at Sabarimala.

The government is obliged to implement the Supreme Court verdict”, said Kadakampally Surendran following controversial remarks from CPM state secretary and the chief minister.

Minister informed that he has given an explanation was given to the party regarding this and that the party will look into the matter.

Tags

Related Articles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives open letter on rape cases
Apr 16, 2018, 11:50 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives open letter on Kathua Unnao rape cases

Jun 28, 2018, 10:56 pm IST

See Celebrities Attended Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s Engagement Bash (Pics)

Jun 14, 2018, 09:28 am IST

UAE Cabinet announces major changes to be liberal for expatriates and visitors

Dec 14, 2017, 08:27 am IST

Weather forecast: UAE residents to experience major changes in climatic condition

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close