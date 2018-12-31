Sabarimala : Government is obliged to implement SC verdict, says Minister

Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran has come forward with an explanation regarding his statements over women entry at Sabarimala. “The discussion was regarding the limited security for women at Sabarimala.

The government is obliged to implement the Supreme Court verdict”, said Kadakampally Surendran following controversial remarks from CPM state secretary and the chief minister.

Minister informed that he has given an explanation was given to the party regarding this and that the party will look into the matter.