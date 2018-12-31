Latest NewsIndiaSports

Saurabh Chaudhary sweeps men’s air pistol national trials

Dec 31, 2018, 08:57 pm IST
Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary swept the 10m air pistol trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range by winning the second National trial competitions in both the men’s and junior boy’s categories today.

Saurabh had won the first trial in both events on Saturday as well and in one final shooting event way above the existing world record score. Today he won the men’s final with a relatively modest 243.3 score, leaving behind Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema, who shot 239.8 to emerge second.

