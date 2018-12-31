Sensex ends 2018 on 36068, Nifty below 10,900

Benchmark domestic stocks, Sensex and Nifty on Monday closed almost flat after logging gains in last three sessions. Both indices ended divergently amid positive global cues. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange fell eight points to end at 36,068 while the Nifty at National Stock Exchange added three points to settle at 10,863.

Weakness was visible among index heavyweights, which dragged the indices. Meanwhile, among sectors, auto, metals, and pharmaceuticals were all tradings in the green.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 8.39 points or 0.02% at 36068.33, and the Nifty up 2.60 points or 0.02% at 10862.50. The market breadth was narrow as 1495 shares advanced, against a decline of 1095 shares, while 164 shares were unchanged.

Tata Steel, Vedanta, and JSW Steel were the top gainers, while Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Bharti Infratel lost the most.