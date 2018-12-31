Simon Britto passes away

CPM leader and former student leader Simon Britto passed away in a private hospital in Thrissur. He passed away after he was admitted to the hospital following stomach issues. He passed away at 6 pm. He was the Anglo-Indian representative in the assembly during 2006-2011. He was the nominated Anglo-Indian member in the Kerala Legislative Assembly during the term of Left Democratic Front government from 2006 to 2011.

Simon Britto Rodriguez was born to Nichlos Rodriguez and Irin Rodriguez on 27 May 1954, in Pongikkara, Ernakulam District, Kerala. Britto was an active member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), student wing of the CPI(M), he is a former student of St. Albert’s College, Ernakulam, Government Law College, Ernakulam, Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Law Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, Lalit Narayan Mithila University.

in his college days during ’80s. In 1983, he became the Kerala state vice president of SFI and in a violent clash between student unions, he got his lower body paralyzed. Even after the attack, Britto was active in mainstream politics and continued to be in office till 1988. Ten years later he married Seena Bhaskar.