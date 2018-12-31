There are couples that welcomed bundles of joy this year, couples that called it quits, and new couples that no one saw coming. For some stars, 2018 is marked by another milestone — getting married.

Here is the list of South Indian celebrities who got married in 2018;

Bhavana and Naveen

Malayalam actress Bhavana got married to producer Naveen on January 22.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koschee

Actress Shriya got married to her longtime Russian boyfriend Andrei in Mumbai on March 12 and later on hosted a grand celebration in Udaipur.

Neeraj Madhav and Deepthi

Famous Malayalam actor Neeraj got married to Deepthi, a girl from Kozhikode, on April 2.

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja

Kannada actors Meghana and Chiranjeevi got married on May 2. They had a two-part wedding ceremony. The couple, who have reportedly known each other for 10 years, had a church wedding in Bengaluru and later, they married as per Hindu traditions.

Keerthana and Akshay

Parthiepan’s daughter Keerthana married Akshay, the son of renowned editor Sreekar Prasad in a grand ceremony in Chennai on March 8 this year. A lot of eminent people from the Soutn Indian film industry graced their wedding.

Actress Swathi Reddy got married to Vikas, a pilot by profession. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Hyderabad

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad married her fiance Rohit Mittal in Pune on December 13.

Arjun Ashokan, son of actor Harishree Ashokan entered into wedlock with Nikitha on December 2.

Actress Srinda Arhaan, known for her stellar performances in Annayum Rasoolum, 1983 and 2 Countries got married to director Siju S. Bava in a quiet function attended by close relatives and friends.

Young Mollywood Actor Rejith gets married to Sruthi Mohandas at Thodupuzha Sree Krishnaswamy Temple.

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi got married to Anoop N who is an interior designer and mimicry artist who ‘has a taste for music’

Indian Cricketer Sanju Samson got married to his long term girlfriend