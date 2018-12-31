Latest NewsIndia

Student slips into waterfall while taking selfie

Dec 31, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
A student died after he slipped into a waterfall while taking a selfie at a popular picnic spot in Odisha.

The student, who had gone to the Bhimkund waterfall, was reportedly taking a selfie with his friends when he slipped and fell into the water body in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The student, Rohon Mishra, was from Cuttack.A video released by news agency ANI shows a person being swept away by the raging waters as he desperately tries to stay afloat. Many people were seen rushing down to the edge of the water body to try and help the man.

A case has been registered after the accident.

