Super hit Mollywood Movies of 2018

This year we saw many blockbusters and hit charts. Of all releases in the year 2018, These movies are a worth watch.

Ee. Ma. Yau

Ee. Ma. Yau revolves around the death of Vavachan Mesthiri in a coastal village. It showcases the events that unfold between two evenings and looks at death from different perspectives.

Sudani from Nigeria – IMDB 8.5

Story of an African football player and a local football club manager from Malappuram, Kerala.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Derick Abraham, a fiery and dutiful police officer, continues to be the best officer until his brother Philip Abraham gets arrested for false murder charges. Will he be able to investigate the case and serve justice to his brother?

Carbon

Sibi Sebastian and his never ending struggle to make it big in life, his quest for new horizons and opportunities. While others pass by, his relentless determination takes him to the most unexpected situation in his life.

Varathan

After losing his job Abin along with his wife Priya, who has suffered a miscarriage, decide to shift from Dubai to Priya’s family estate in Kerala. However, peace eludes the couple as they run into a set of new troubles.

Padayottam

The story revolves around a local don Chenkal Raghu, from Thiruvananthapuram and how the society perceives him.

Joseph

The story develops through the life of four retired policemen. It has the tone of a thriller investigation. An issue affecting the life of Joseph, the central character, and his family is being investigated

Theevandi



Theevandi is a political satire depicted through light humor where the protagonist Bineesh hardly knows a thing even about himself.

Koode

The story is set against the backdrop of hills of Nilgiris where two siblings, Joshua and Jenny, who come from a middle-class family. Together, they dwell on the serenity and calmness of the mountains.

Kayamkulam Kochunni

Dreaded by the rich and corrupt and revered by the poor and downtrodden, Kayamkulam Kochunni was a Robin Hood of sorts. Chronicles the life and times of the legendary 19th century highwayman, and how he rose from his humble beginnings.

Captian

Former Indian football captain V P Sathyan is found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Njan Prakashan

Prakashan aka PR Akash is a typical Malayali man who aspires to lead a luxurious life without too much effort. As he tries to achieve this aim, a few ‘insignificant’ figures walks into his life.