Tamil Actor Vishal getting married soon, more details here..!

Dec 31, 2018, 01:00 pm IST
Vishal

The actor who is the General Secretary of Nadigar Sangam vowed to marry only after constructing a new building for Nadigar Sangam. As the construction of the building is nearing completion everyone is eagerly waiting for his marriage announcement.

The latest report says that Vishal’s father and veteran producer GK Reddy confirmed that Vishal would soon enter wedlock with Hyderabad girl named Anisha, who is the daughter of a businessman. The engagement will take place in Hyderabad soon.

