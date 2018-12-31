Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha Today

Triple Talaq Bill, that seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims is set to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, with the Congress and other opposition parties gearing up to send it to a select committee.

The Congress and the BJP have issued whips to their members to be present in the House on Monday and other parties have also asked their MPs to be present in full strength when the bill is taken up. The Congress has convened a meeting of its MPs. A number of opposition parties will also meet on Monday morning in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to evolve their strategy in the house on the issue.

The contentious triple talaq bill is likely to face stiff resistance from opposition parties, who are united in their demand for sending it to the select committee for further scrutiny.

“Opposition parties will meet Monday morning and evolve their strategy. But, we all are determined to send the bill to the select committee as the same cannot be passed in its present form. The opposition parties are united in this stand on the issue,” a senior opposition leader told PTI.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is unlikely to be present tomorrow due to the demise of his mother-in-law and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh is likely to conduct the proceedings instead.

The Congress has said it will not allow the passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, in its present form and it along with other parties are keen that the proposed legislation be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the bill in the Upper House. It has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, with 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing it, Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition parties. It is listed in the Rajya Sabha’s legislative agenda for Monday.