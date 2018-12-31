Trump defends troop withdrawal from Syria

US President Donald Trump defended the decision to withdraw American troops from war-torn Syria. In a tweet, Trump said, during the 2016 presidential elections, he had promised that the US would get out of Syria and other places. Trump said that there is no need for US troops in Syria after the defeat of the Islamic State.

Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria has been widely condemned by US lawmakers and the influential think-tank community. Defence Secretary James Mattis too resigned in protest.

The US has some 2,000 troops in Syria, which will gradually return from this war-ravaged country.