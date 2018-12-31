Latest NewsGulf

UAE announces free parking for January 1

Dec 31, 2018, 07:01 am IST
Less than a minute

Free parking has been announced in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and parts of Sharjah for January 1.

According to the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, parking will be free starting Tuesday, January 1, at 00.01am until Wednesday, January 2, at 07.59am.

In Dubai, all paid parking zones will be free across the emirate (except the multi-level parking lots) on January 1, the RTA had announced last week (detailed report).

In Sharjah, parking will be free of cost in select areas.

The Sharjah Municipality’s department of public parking said parking spaces won’t be free on Al Hosn Street; both sides of the Corniche road; Al Shuwaihean; Qais bin Abi Saas’a street (the bird market) in Jubail; the central market at Al Majaz 1 and around the lake in Al Majaz.

A civic body official advised residents to note the paid parking zones that are not free to use, so as to avoid fines.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 31, 2018, 07:02 am IST

Sadhvi Prachi prays for Rahul Gandhi to get life partner

May 18, 2018, 12:17 am IST

Tourism Hitting Hard on the Environment : Countries Including India in Danger

Aug 12, 2017, 08:01 am IST

This country crowns a goat as new King

Feb 17, 2018, 01:21 pm IST

BJP set to make huge inroads in Odisha during the upcoming by-polls

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close