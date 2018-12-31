Women’s wall related to Sabarimala verdict, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The women’s wall to be created on January 1 is designed to counter the campaign against the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry for women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In a pressnote issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the women’s wall was a reaction to the attempts by a section of the Hindu community to mobilise women against the apex court verdict and challenge the values of the social reformation movement.

It was in this context that the State government convened a meeting of progressive Hindu organisations and decided to create the women’s wall.

The proposed women’s wall would be a landmark in the endeavour to improve the social status of women in the State, he said. The debate on the campaign for the women’s wall had succeeded in highlighting gender equality and the values of the reformation movement.

The campaign enjoyed the support of all democratic forces in the State.

Noting that the participation of women and people from all walks of life in the campaign had attracted global attention, he said the criticism against the women’s wall was borne out of ignorance about the history of the social reformation movement.