KeralaLatest News

Women’s wall related to Sabarimala verdict, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Dec 31, 2018, 08:18 am IST
Less than a minute

The women’s wall to be created on January 1 is designed to counter the campaign against the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry for women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In a pressnote issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the women’s wall was a reaction to the attempts by a section of the Hindu community to mobilise women against the apex court verdict and challenge the values of the social reformation movement.

It was in this context that the State government convened a meeting of progressive Hindu organisations and decided to create the women’s wall.

The proposed women’s wall would be a landmark in the endeavour to improve the social status of women in the State, he said. The debate on the campaign for the women’s wall had succeeded in highlighting gender equality and the values of the reformation movement.

The campaign enjoyed the support of all democratic forces in the State.

Noting that the participation of women and people from all walks of life in the campaign had attracted global attention, he said the criticism against the women’s wall was borne out of ignorance about the history of the social reformation movement.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 21, 2018, 07:18 pm IST

These are the brilliant educational scholars in Bollywood Celebrities

Oct 11, 2018, 03:42 pm IST

Check out the movie review of much awaited Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni

Jul 22, 2018, 02:26 pm IST

41 Year Old Doctor Who Claimed to Have 46 Years of Experience Gets Banned

Nov 24, 2017, 11:18 am IST

Tough tasks ahead for Zimbabwe’s new President

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close