“Sangh Parivar Sympathisers Targetting Me,”Says Vellapally Natesan

Women Wall, to be raised under the leadership of many organisations is going to happen today. From Kasargode till Thiruvananthapuram, the wall will be extended throughout 620 kilometres between 4 pm and 4 15 pm. SNDP leader Vellapall Natesan, while speaking about the wall, unleashed some serious criticisms on NSS and Sangh Parivar.

“I have had problems with the communist party and Congress party in the past over many issues. Congress party, through Sudheeran, has even tried to put me behind bars. But on all those occasions, it was a healthy rivalry. It was a war of ideologies, Ideas were met with ideas. But now, all those are trying to target and malign me in the name of caste are Sangh Parivar sympathisers. They target me through online media. But it doesn’t matter what they do, once I take a decision, I won’t change from it”.

“Through their campaign in social media, they cannot do anything against SNDP Yogam, ” he added.