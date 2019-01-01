Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Sensex jumps 186 points; Nifty regains 10,900

Jan 1, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian benchmark indices advanced 0.5% on the first day of 2019 led by gains of banking and financial services companies such as HDFC, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank. The BSE Sensex closed 186.24 points, or 0.52%, up at 36,254.57, and the Nifty 50 ended 47.55 points, or 0.44%, higher at 10,910.10.

Among the sectoral indices, telecom rose most at over 2% followed by telecom, which was up nearly 1.5%. Finance, banks, oil and gas, IT and tech also gained. Metals, auto, basic materials, and FMCG declined.

Bharti Airtel, HDFC, SBI, BPCL, Yes Bank and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the key indices, whereas M&M, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Indiabulls Housing Finance and ONGC were among the major losers.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 4, 2017, 07:36 pm IST

Modi should stop wasting nation’s time, give jobs to youth as promised, says Rahul Gandhi

Nov 27, 2018, 07:42 pm IST

PC George to team up with BJP

Jan 19, 2018, 01:25 pm IST

Niharica Raizada is happy to be part of ‘Total Dhamaal’

horoscope today
Jun 20, 2017, 07:49 am IST

Daily Horoscope: Your day today

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close