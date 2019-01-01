Sensex jumps 186 points; Nifty regains 10,900

The Indian benchmark indices advanced 0.5% on the first day of 2019 led by gains of banking and financial services companies such as HDFC, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank. The BSE Sensex closed 186.24 points, or 0.52%, up at 36,254.57, and the Nifty 50 ended 47.55 points, or 0.44%, higher at 10,910.10.

Among the sectoral indices, telecom rose most at over 2% followed by telecom, which was up nearly 1.5%. Finance, banks, oil and gas, IT and tech also gained. Metals, auto, basic materials, and FMCG declined.

Bharti Airtel, HDFC, SBI, BPCL, Yes Bank and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the key indices, whereas M&M, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Indiabulls Housing Finance and ONGC were among the major losers.