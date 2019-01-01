Latest NewsIndia

Triple Talaq Bill: Congress only thinks of Italian women’s interest, not Indian Muslim women,says Subramanian Swamy

Jan 1, 2019, 03:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress party thinks only of Italian women’s interest and not interest of Muslim women of India, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, a day after united Opposition thwarted the government’s attempt to push the instant Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha as it insisted on referring it to the select committee of Parliament.

The revised bill to make instant Triple Talaq a punishable offence got stalled in Rajya Sabha yesterday. After opposition pressed for a select parliamentary committee to further scrutinize the bill. The house was adjourned till January 2

“Now it is a numbers game. Let us see. The opposition is making noise not to have the thing (triple talaq bill). AIADMK were blocking the proceedings so the Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned otherwise you could’ve had it, now it has to be a day after. But we are sorry that the Congress party thinks only of Italian women’s interest and not Muslim women’s interest in India,” Swamy said.

“It is a shame on them that they want to postpone it by taking it to select committee. Why? We have debated it enough. The whole country has been debating it,” he added.

Tags

Related Articles

May 29, 2018, 10:49 pm IST

See What Photographers Had to Do to Get These Awesome Pictures

Jan 20, 2018, 11:09 pm IST

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan’s latest stills goes viral : See Pics

Sharukh
Mar 18, 2018, 10:00 pm IST

Weird habits of Bollywood celebrities that will shock you : See Pics

May 9, 2018, 03:34 pm IST

Five Road Accidents that bagged millions of Hearts in recent years

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close