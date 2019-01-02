KeralaLatest News

17 people injured in bus accident

Jan 2, 2019, 09:20 pm IST
17 passengers were injured after a tree fell onto a private bus in which they were travelling in Kadakkal. The accident happened near Kadakkal town on Nilamel-Matathara road .

Shine (35), Nazar (56), Kamalamma (70) and Thankamani (70), who were severely injured were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital. Aarifa Beevi (68), Ambika (50), Aswathi (26), Saran (3 months), Sajitha (38). Suma (30), Najila (28), Rizana Fathima (8), Muhammed Yazin (5 months), Raji (31), Sivaprasad (64), Vathsala (55) and Jaisna (39) were admitted to Kadakkal Taluk hospital.

The bus was completely destroyed. Only a few passengers were on the bus during the time of the accident. Traffic was disrupted in Kadakkal for about one hour. A police team led by Kadakkal SHO Pradeep Kumar and SI V Saju took control of the situation.

