Actress Moushumi Chatterjee Joins BJP

Actress Moushumi Chatterjee joined the ruling BJP today, months before the national election due by May.

Sources say she is likely to contest elections. In 2004, she had contested the national election as a Congress candidate in Bengal.

The 70-year-old Bengali actor join the BJP in the presence of Kailash Vijayargiya, a senior leader in charge of Bengal. She had met with top BJP leaders in Delhi on Tuesday, according to reports. “I want to work with the BJP,” she was quoted as telling reporters.

After she was defeated in the Calcutta North-East constituency in 2004, Ms Chatterjee apparently retreated from active politics. She lost to Left candidate Mohammad Salim.

She was seen in a number of films, including the critically acclaimed Deepika Padukone-starrer “Piku”.